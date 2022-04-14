 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lillie returns to hometown, joins MercyOne Forest City Family Medicine

Kelly Lillie

Returning to provide health care in her home town, Kelly Lillie, ARNP has joined MercyOne Forest City Family Medicine.

“I was born and raised in Forest City and it means a lot to be able to care for people in my community,” Lillie said. “I’m a hometown person, I’ve been in the medical field for over 35 years and for the last 10 years have been working as an ARNP. I like helping people maintain their health and helping them heal if they are injured or ill.”

As a primary care provider, Lillie can help people with their health and wellness goals, sick care, and preventive care. She can provide annual checkups, routine screenings and more as a local clinic's most recent primary care provider.

Ms. Lillie will be offering convenient telehealth visits as well as traditional in-person visits for patients. An initial appointment can be made by calling 641-585-2904.

