LifeServe to hold January blood drives in Kanawha, Forest City, Lake Mills

LifeServe Blood Center has several community blood drives scheduled in the area right after the start of the new year.
- Kanawha Community Blood Drive, 2-6 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2022, at Kanawha Fire Station, 104 South Main Street.
- Forest City/Krystal Albertson Scholarship Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022, at Forest City Emergency Services Center, 107 U.S. Highway 69.
- Lake Mills Community Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 South Lake Street.
Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.