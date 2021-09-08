LifeServe seeks donors for September blood drives in Hancock County

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors for upcoming community blood drives in Hancock County, which will benefit local hospital patients.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903. Blood is a vital part of treatment for countless illnesses and injuries afflicting local hospital patients in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is the sole provider of blood to the medical centers in this area.