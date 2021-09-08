 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LifeServe seeks donors for September blood drives in Hancock County
0 comments

LifeServe seeks donors for September blood drives in Hancock County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blood drive pix

The LifeServe Blood Center has scheduled drives for Garner, Corwith and Klemme later this month.

 Shutterstock image

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors for upcoming community blood drives in Hancock County, which will benefit local hospital patients.

Appointments are required for the following community blood drives:

• Garner Community Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Garner United Methodist Church, 885 Maben Avenue.

• Corwith Community Blood Drive, 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Corwith Community Center, 110 Wayne Street.

• Klemme Community Blood Drive, 3-6 p.m. on Sept.27 at Klemme Community Center, 204 East Main Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903. Blood is a vital part of treatment for countless illnesses and injuries afflicting local hospital patients in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is the sole provider of blood to the medical centers in this area.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News