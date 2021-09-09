 Skip to main content
LifeServe offers chance to say thank you
LifeServe Blood Center is offering its blood donors the chance to hear from the local hospital patients whose lives they helped to save through blood donation via a new program called Thank the Donor.

According to a news release, LifeServe Blood Center is currently rolling out "Thank the Donor" to hospitals across Iowa. Thank the Donor allows blood recipients to anonymously send a thank you message, photo, or video to the blood donor whose donation they received through transfusion.

A hospital patient, loved one, or first responder simply has to scan a barcode on the blood bag in order to directly send their gratitude to the person who donated that lifesaving gift, according to the release.

“Blood donation has always been a very rewarding volunteer activity,” said LifeServe’s Director of PR and Marketing Danielle West. “Now that donors can receive notes of appreciation directly from the people they’re saving, those feelings of achievement are exponentially bigger. To open your phone and see the words from someone in the hospital who is currently receiving your blood – that’s hard to put into words.”

