LifeServe June blood drives scheduled in Hancock, Winnebago Counties

Blood drive pix

LifeServe continues to seek local blood donors.

LifeServe has scheduled June blood drives in Hancock and Winnebago Counties.

Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

The upcoming area blood drives are as follows:

  • Britt Community Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. on June 10, Britt Municipal Building, 170 Main Avenue South.
  • Corwith Community Blood Drive, 3:30-6:30 p.m. on June 15, Corwith Community Center, 110 Wayne Street.
  • Forest City Community Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. on June 16, First Baptist Church, 18508 Highway 9.
LifeServe
