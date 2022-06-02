LifeServe June blood drives scheduled in Hancock, Winnebago Counties

LifeServe has scheduled June blood drives in Hancock and Winnebago Counties.
Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
The upcoming area blood drives are as follows:
- Britt Community Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. on June 10, Britt Municipal Building, 170 Main Avenue South.
- Corwith Community Blood Drive, 3:30-6:30 p.m. on June 15, Corwith Community Center, 110 Wayne Street.
- Forest City Community Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. on June 16, First Baptist Church, 18508 Highway 9.