LifeServe community blood drives planned in Garner and Corwith
LifeServe Blood Center's Garner and Corwith community blood drives will be held in July.

The Garner community blood drive is from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on July 20 at Garner United Methodist Church, 885 Maben Avenue.

The Corwith community blood drive is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 21 at Corwith Community Center, 110 Wayne Street.

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals this summer. Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

