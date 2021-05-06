LifeServe blood drives planned May 18 in Garner, May 24 in Klemme

LifeServe Blood Center will hold community blood drives in Garner and Klemme in upcoming weeks.
There is an increased need for blood supplies in summer trauma season. Blood donated with LifeServe will stay local from the following blood drives:
- Garner, 1-6 p.m. May 18, Garner United Methodist Church, 885 Maben Ave.
- Klemme, 3-6 p.m. May 24, Klemme Community Center, 204 E. Main St.
Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Due to COVID-19, donors must have an appointment. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.