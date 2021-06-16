LifeServe blood drives planned in Forest City on June 29, Kanawha on July 6

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals before and after the July 4th holiday.

Local blood drives are planned in Forest City as Kanawha around the Independence Day holiday as follows:

• Gunderstruck Battle of the Badges Scholarship Drive Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Forest City Emergency Services Center, 107 U.S. Highway 69.

• Kanawha Community Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Kanawha Fire Station, 104 South Main Street.

Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

