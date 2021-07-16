 Skip to main content
LifeServe blood drive planned on July 30 at Klemme Community Center
LifeServe blood drive planned on July 30 at Klemme Community Center

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals this summer.

A July 30 drive will be held in Klemme from 3-6 p.m. at Klemme Community Center, 204 East Main Street. Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

Travel, outdoor fun, boating, and other summer activities can all lead to an increase in traumas in local emergency rooms. Many of these patients will require blood transfusions as part of their treatment or recovery.

