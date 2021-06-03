 Skip to main content
LifeServe blood drive is June 24 at First Baptist Church in Forest City
LifeServe Blood Center has scheduled a community blood drive in Forest City from 1:15-6:15 p.m. on June 24. It will be held at First Baptist Church, 18508 Highway 9.

Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in your neighborhood. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients since 1963.

