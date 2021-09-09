Life Line Screening to provide health assessments in Britt on Oct. 9

Life Line Screening will offer non-invasive and painless health screenings at First Lutheran Church of Britt on Oct. 9.

According to a news release, preventative screening is a way to assess risk for stroke, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. These screenings go beyond your regular checkup to identify dangerous plaque buildup or blockage, a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease, the release stated. They can provide valuable health information for persons to share with their doctor.

Persons must register for an appointment by calling toll free 1-888-653-6441 or texting the word "circle" to 797979. Five vital screenings will be offered for $149 and will take 60-90 minutes to complete. A $10 discount is available for early registration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0