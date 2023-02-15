Lichtsinn RV in Forest City has been recognized as the top dealer for motorhomes in the State of Iowa for 2022. It is the 21st consecutive year that Lichtsinn RV has been awarded Iowa’s top-selling motor home retailer.

Lichtsinn RV earned this title of “Number one Motorhome Dealer in Iowa” with combined Class A, Class B, and Class C motorized categories. Lichtsinn RV has also been recognized by Winnebago Industries as the top Dealer of Winnebago Motor Homes in North America for each year since 2015.

“We are proud to represent the nation’s number one motor home manufacturer, Winnebago Industries, with motorhome production located just one mile from the dealership,” said owner Ron Lichtsinn. “Our best-of-class team of employees, dedicated to outstanding guest service in the RV lifestyle, make these accomplishments possible not just in Iowa, but throughout the country.”

This State recognition is awarded by Statistical Surveys, Inc., a nationwide retail reporting service located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Combined sales of all motorhome brands sold in Iowa are included in the statistics.

Lichtsinn RV helps people purchase new Winnebago motorhomes and various brands of pre-owned RVs. Lichtsinn RV is also the largest Winnebago Parts Dealer in the United States and provides RV service to guests across the country. Lichtsinn RV completed a large dealership expansion in 2022 including a new Indoor Showroom and expansive Campground area.