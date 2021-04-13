Lichtsinn RV in Forest City receives prestigious Winnebago Industries award

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City has been named a 2021 Flying W Dealer Excellence winner.

It is the 28th consecutive year, Lichtsinn RV has been awarded Winnebago Industries’ prestigious dealer excellence award, previously named the Circle of Excellence award.

“We are honored to once again receive this award from Winnebago Industries.” said owner Ron Lichtsinn in a release. “Each and every member of the Lichtsinn RV team strives to ensure our guests experience the best at Lichtsinn RV, and this award affirms our efforts.”

According to a release, the Flying W award recognizes the top one-third Winnebago dealer locations for superior owner satisfaction and service excellence during the program period of February 2020 to February 2021.

Lichtsinn RV sells and services new Winnebago and Winnebago Touring Coach motorhomes and carries an extensive pre-owned inventory. Lichtsinn RV has been awarded the number one Winnebago Motorhome Dealer in North America for the past six consecutive years.

Lichtsinn RV is the largest Winnebago parts dealer in the United States and provides service to guests from across the United States and Canada.

