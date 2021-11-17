Lichtsinn RV in Forest City promotes Weiland, Gilbertson to new positions

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City has promoted Jordan Weiland to senior lead in its RV Finishing and Quality Control Department.

In addition, the dealership has named Janelle Gilbertson its fixed operations administration manager.

Weiland will lead the Finishing and Quality Control team in unit scheduling, quality improvements, and standards. He will provide daily direction within the department.

Weiland is a graduate of West Hancock High School. He attended Dordt University in Sioux Center, studying psychology and playing football. Outside of work, Weiland enjoys working out, thrifting, and spending time with his son.

In a newly created position, Gilbertson will provide leadership, development, and management to administrative support roles within the fixed operations department. She has been employed at Lichtsinn RV since 2016.

Her skills will be used to help improve and streamline process by targeting improvements in parts and service administration, warranty, accounting, shipping, and inventory management.

Gilbertson was previously employed at Winnebago Industries where she worked in the engineering department and assisted in creating operator manuals, maintaining drawings, modeling components, and the billing and documentation of materials. She lives in Joice with her husband, Jeremy, and their two girls.

Lichtsinn RV is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 45 years, it offers factory fresh Winnebago motor homes. Lichtsinn RV has been awarded the top Winnebago dealer in North America for the past six consecutive years by Winnebago Industries.

