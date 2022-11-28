Lichtsinn RV earns Winnebago Industries' Flying W Dealer Excellence award

Winnebago Industries has announced that Forest City-based Lichtsinn RV has earned the company's Flying W Dealer Excellence award. Winnebago established the Flying W program in 2019 to recognize select dealers for service excellence and superior customer satisfaction.

Lichtsinn RV is among the top Winnebago dealer locations for service excellence and superior owner satisfaction from September 2021 to August 2022. It is based on survey feedback from newly registered owners and those who experienced a warranty repair in this time period. Only the top-ranking 33% of Winnebago’s dealer locations earn the Flying W honor.

“We are honored to once again receive this award from Winnebago Industries.” Lichtsinn RV owner Ron Lichtsinn said. “This is actually our 29th consecutive year receiving a Winnebago customer satisfaction award from our guests (previously called Circle of Excellence). This achievement would not be possible without each and every member of the Lichtsinn RV team, who strive each and every day to ensure our guests 'Experience the Best® at Lichtsinn RV,' and this award affirms our efforts.”

To commemorate its achievement, Lichtsinn RV will receive a Flying W branded banner, decals, and other materials to display at their dealerships. For the next 12 months, Winnebago also will classify Lichtsinn RV as a Flying W dealer through its online dealer locator tool. It is part of the company’s newly enhanced portfolio of online shopping tools that helps consumers shop for an RV more effectively and efficiently. Both designations signal to consumers that Lichtsinn RV will provide an exceptional shopping and sales experience at its award-winning dealership.

“Time and again, Lichtsinn RV has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to service, providing trusted expertise and support so owners can more fully enjoy their RVs and outdoor experiences,” said Niles Whitehouse, Vice President of Sales and Service for the Winnebago Motorized Division. “It is gratifying to present the Flying W Award to Lichtsinn RV, which has gone above and beyond to serve Winnebago owners.”

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 45 years, they offer factory fresh Winnebago motor homes and are only one mile down the road from the factory. Lichtsinn RV has been awarded the top Winnebago Dealer in North America each year since 2015 by Winnebago Industries. Lichtsinn RV also features pre-owned motor homes and travel trailers. It is also the largest Winnebago Parts Dealer in North America and provides service to guests coming to the dealership from throughout the Country.