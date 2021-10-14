 Skip to main content
Library to host Halloween no school day

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, there will be a No-School Halloween Fun Day at the Osage Public Library.

Library children section

The children's section at the Osage Public Library.

At 9:30 a.m., there will be story time, with Halloween themed stories and activities geared for children three years old to five years old.

At 10:30 a.m., there will be Clifford’s Sleepover story, geared for prekindergarten through first grade.

From 10:30-11:30 a.m., there will be come and go bingo and activities geared for all children, who can play bingo and win a book, make a craft and do fun activities.

From noon-1:30 p.m., there will be a showing of the movie Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.

The library will provide snacks and a drink. Youth can bring their own sack lunch to eat during the movie, which is geared for older youth who can be unsupervised. The library asks parents to sign up for the movie ahead of time to help with planning.

All events are free. All children under eight years old must be accompanied by an adult or babysitter.

