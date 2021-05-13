Library to hold summer events

The Osage Public Library presents the “Reading Colors Your World” Summer Library Program (SLP) with stories, activities, incentives, prizes and take home kits.

The Storytime and SLP programs will be held at the Osage City Park, by the stage area. Participants should bring a blanket or lawn chair for the programs and observe social distancing.

There will be a kick-off on Tuesday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m. with Cedar Summerstock Theater presenting “The Things You Can Do!” with Seussical stories and songs by the CST performers.

The weekly Storytime and SLP programs will be held on Tuesdays: June 15, 22 and 29 and July 6 and 13. Times vary depending on age of participant. Storytime will be at 10 a.m., is geared for youth three to five years old accompanied by a parent or caregiver and it is open to the public. Pre-registration is not required for Storytime.

The Summer Library Programs for youth who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade are listed below. Pre-registration is required for those programs and space is limited.

• SLP I: 1:00-1:30 p.m. Geared for youth who have completed: kindergarten or first grade

• SLP II: 2:00—2:30 p.m. Geared for youth who have completed: second and third grade