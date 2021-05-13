Library to hold summer events

The Osage Public Library presents the “Reading Colors Your World” Summer Library Program (SLP) with stories, activities, incentives, prizes and take home kits.
The Storytime and SLP programs will be held at the Osage City Park, by the stage area. Participants should bring a blanket or lawn chair for the programs and observe social distancing.
There will be a kick-off on Tuesday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m. with Cedar Summerstock Theater presenting “The Things You Can Do!” with Seussical stories and songs by the CST performers.
The weekly Storytime and SLP programs will be held on Tuesdays: June 15, 22 and 29 and July 6 and 13. Times vary depending on age of participant. Storytime will be at 10 a.m., is geared for youth three to five years old accompanied by a parent or caregiver and it is open to the public. Pre-registration is not required for Storytime.
The Summer Library Programs for youth who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade are listed below. Pre-registration is required for those programs and space is limited.
• SLP I: 1:00-1:30 p.m. Geared for youth who have completed: kindergarten or first grade
• SLP II: 2:00—2:30 p.m. Geared for youth who have completed: second and third grade
• SLP III: 3:00—3:30 p.m. Geared for youth who have completed: fourth through sixth grade
• SLP IR—Independent Reading: Geared for youth who cannot attend the program classes
Registration forms are available at the library, 406 Main Street in Osage or on our web page. There is no charge for the Storytime and SLP programs.
The Osage Public Library will also be offering Summer STEM and Craft Workshops for those who have completed fourth through eighth grade. Each workshop is limited to eight participants and pre-registration is required. All workshops are free.
• LED Cards: Wednesday, June 2, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Make a paper circuit “light-up” card.
• Yarn Weaving Bracelets: Wednesday, June 2, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Weave a colorful bracelet.
• Owl Creations: Thursday, June 3, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Create using recycled material and your imagination.
• Quilted Greeting Cards: Thursday, June 3, 11 a.m.-noon. Use quilt and paper materials to design your card.
• Art Scribble Bot: Thursday, June 3, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Make a motorized scribble bot and create your own art.
The library has also partnered with Mitchell County ISU Extension and Outreach to bring the ISU Insect Zoo to Osage to provide education about our creepy crawling friends. Participants can expect to see insects of all shapes and sizes, read a book, and learn why insects are so important to the world.
This program will be held at the 4-H Building on the Mitchell County Fair Grounds, 1006 Chestnut Street, Osage. Insect Zoo is geared for kindergarten through third grade. Participants must be accompanied by an adult/caregiver. Insect Zoo is Free, but pre-registration is required. Sign up by contacting the Mitchell County ISU Extension at 641-732-5574.
Check the Osage Library Facebook page and website for more details and pop-up events or call 641-732-3323.
