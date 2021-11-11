Library to hold no school day

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Osage Public Library will hold a no school day while Osage Community School District is out of session.

All programs are free. Youth under the age of 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult or babysitter.

• From 9:30-10:15 a.m., there will be story time and a Thanksgiving pajama party. Students should come dressed in pajamas to listen to Thanksgiving stories and make a Thanksgiving craft. This will be the last story time until Jan. 5.

• From 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. there will be bingo and activities. Children can drop in for this come and go event where they will play bingo, make crafts and do fun activities. There will also be a treasure hunt, an I Spy challenge and more.

• From 1:30-2:30 p.m. there will be game time, with board games, card games, puzzles and minute to win it challenges.

• From 3:30-4:40 p.m. there will be LEGO time. Stop in and create designs or take the LEGO Turkey Challenge.

Osage Public Library is located at 406 Main Street. For more information, call 641-732-3323, email childrenopl@osage.net, or visit the library’s Facebook page.

As well, the library reminds parents to mark their calendars for Dec. 15, when Santa visits the library.

