Library offering story time

At 9:30 a.m. on Wed., Jan. 5, story time at Osage Public Library will start back up. According to the library’s Facebook page, this free program is geared for children three years old to five years old who are accompanied by an adult. It will last 45 minutes. All are welcome.
If weather is questionable, the public is asked to contact the library to see if the program will still be held.
For more information or to contact the library, its website is https://osage.lib.ia.us/, its phone number is 641-732-3323, and its email address is osagepl@osage.net.