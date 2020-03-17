Library Lines: Rediscover the zany fun of Dr. Seuss

"The Guardians" by J. Grisham -- in a small Florida town, a young lawyer named Keith Russo is shot dead at his desk as he works late one night. The killer left no clues. There are no witnesses and no one with a motive. Also on audiobook and large print.

"Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry" by M.H. Clark -- when investigative journalist Gina Kane receives an email from a “cRyan” describing her terrible experience working at a high-profile television news network, Gina knows she has to pursue the story.

"The Night Fire" by M. Connelly -- Harry Bosch and LAPD detective Renee Ballard come together again on the murder case that obsessed Bosch’s mentor, the man who trained him.

"A Book of Bones" by J. Connolly -- from the forests of Maine to the deserts of the Mexican borders, from the canals of Amsterdam to the streets of London, Charlie Parker will track those who would cast the world into darkness. Parker fears no evil, but evil fears him.

"The Words Between Us" by E. Bartels -- Robin Windsor has spent much of her life under an assumed name to avoid association with her infamous parents. She thought she’d finally found sanctuary running her used bookstore in quiet Michigan.

The Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 732-3323 or email osagepl@osage.net. Visit the library's website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or like us on facebook under Osage Library.

