Library Lines: Rediscover the zany fun of Dr. Seuss

March 2 was the anniversary of Dr. Seuss' 115th birthday. Dr. Seuss gave so much to children. For decades, children have learned from and loved his wacky and inventive books, books that took learning things like numbers, colors and the alphabet to new levels of fun with their zany illustrations and fantastical rhymes.
Whenever Dr. Seuss wrote a story for which he hired someone else to draw the pictures, he called himself Theo LeSieg -- Geisel (Dr. Seuss' real name) spelled backwards. Many feel that this wonderful and inventive man was ahead of his time. Read the biography, "Dr. Seuss and Mr. Geisel" to find out more about this fascinating man or any one of the following Dr. Seuss books available at the Osage Library and you may think so, too.
"Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?"
"I Can Read With My Eyes Shut"
"The Cat in the Hat"
"The Cat in the Hat Comes Back"
"The Foot Book"
"Green Eggs and Ham"
"One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish"
"Oh Say Can You Say?"
"I'm Not Going To Get Up Today"
"Fox In Sox"
"A Great Day For Up"
"If I Ran the Zoo"
"Hop On Pop"
"Scrambled Eggs Super!"
"If I Ran the Circus"
"Oh, The Places You'll Go!"
"Yertle the Turtle and Other Stories"
"Horton Hatches the Egg"
"Horton Hears a Who"
"The Butter Battle Book"
"Hooray for Diffendoofer Day"
Plus these DVDs:
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas"
"Horton Hears A Who"
"Green Eggs and Ham"
"The Cat in the Hat"
"Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax"
We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:
"Blue Moon" by L. Child -- according to Jack Reacher once in a blue moon things turn out just right. This isn’t one of those times.
"The Deserter" by N. DeMille -- a new thriller featuring a brilliant and unorthodox Army investigator, his enigmatic female partner and their hunt for the Army’s most notorious and dangerous deserter. Also on audiobook.
"The Guardians" by J. Grisham -- in a small Florida town, a young lawyer named Keith Russo is shot dead at his desk as he works late one night. The killer left no clues. There are no witnesses and no one with a motive. Also on audiobook and large print.
"Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry" by M.H. Clark -- when investigative journalist Gina Kane receives an email from a “cRyan” describing her terrible experience working at a high-profile television news network, Gina knows she has to pursue the story.
"The Night Fire" by M. Connelly -- Harry Bosch and LAPD detective Renee Ballard come together again on the murder case that obsessed Bosch’s mentor, the man who trained him.
"A Book of Bones" by J. Connolly -- from the forests of Maine to the deserts of the Mexican borders, from the canals of Amsterdam to the streets of London, Charlie Parker will track those who would cast the world into darkness. Parker fears no evil, but evil fears him.
"The Words Between Us" by E. Bartels -- Robin Windsor has spent much of her life under an assumed name to avoid association with her infamous parents. She thought she’d finally found sanctuary running her used bookstore in quiet Michigan.
