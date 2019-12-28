Library Lines: Osage Library has long, storied history

As we bring to a close another busy year at the Osage Library, we would like to thank everyone who has supported the library through our 145 years.
The Osage Library has a long history of service to the Osage community and surrounding area.
The Osage Library Association, a subscription library, was formed in early 1871, even before the incorporation of the city of Osage was completed. Shares were sold for $5.00 each. One of the two known certificates of stock still in existence is located at the library.
The Iowa General Assembly authorized the establishment of free public libraries upon the vote of the people in 1870. Independence establishedthe first in 1873 and Osage followed on March 30, 1874.
Orrin Sage of Ware, Massachusetts donated funds to build the first library which opened for service on May 15, 1876. For 19 years the second floor of this building was used for a library and the first floor was sub-let. This building today houses the Subway shop.
In 1905, Andrew Carnegie offered a $10,000 tentative gift to the city of Osage to build a new library. Over 30 sites were discussed, heatedly, by the library board for four years. In danger of losing the Carnegie offer, the board was urged to take constructive action.
For another year the debate continued until the board agreed 6-3 on the site at 8th and Main.
The building was completed in 1910 but when the Osage High School burned that year, the library was used by them for one semester. The library was finally opened to the public on August 1, 1911.
The library is now located in its fourth building, erected in 1995 and occupied in 1996.
The Osage Library has a long history as a vital part of the Osage community and we hope to continue to strive toward constant improvement of both services and materials.
New books for holiday reading:
• Big Kahuna by J. Evanovich – straight arrow FBI agent Kate O’Hare and charming con man Nicolas Fox are on the hunt for a kidnapped billionaire. Also on audiobook.
• Buried by E. Cooper – an FBI neuroscientist is on the trail of a serial killer who’s turned up the heat on a cold case.
• Lady in the Lake by L. Lippman – a novel set in 1960s Baltimore about a housewife turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman.
• Surfside Sisters by N. Thayer – in one incredible summer, Keely Green must confront the mistakes of the past if she has any chance of finding true happiness in the place she will always call home. Also in large print.
• The Chelsea Girls by F. Davis – the bright lights of the theater district, the glamour and danger of 1950 New York and the wild scene at the iconic Chelsea Hotel come together in this novel about the twenty-year friendship that will change two women’s lives.
• The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. R. Stradal – two sisters, one farm. A family is split apart when their father leaves their shared inheritance entirely to his younger daughter.
• Last Widow by K. Slaughter – medical examiner Sara Linton and her partner, Will Trent, are back in this thriller full of devious twists, disturbing secrets and shocking surprises that you won’t see coming.
The Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net.
Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or like us on facebook under Osage Library.