Library Lines: Osage Library has long, storied history

As we bring to a close another busy year at the Osage Library, we would like to thank everyone who has supported the library through our 145 years.

The Osage Library has a long history of service to the Osage community and surrounding area.

The Osage Library Association, a subscription library, was formed in early 1871, even before the incorporation of the city of Osage was completed. Shares were sold for $5.00 each. One of the two known certificates of stock still in existence is located at the library.

The Iowa General Assembly authorized the establishment of free public libraries upon the vote of the people in 1870. Independence establishedthe first in 1873 and Osage followed on March 30, 1874.

Orrin Sage of Ware, Massachusetts donated funds to build the first library which opened for service on May 15, 1876. For 19 years the second floor of this building was used for a library and the first floor was sub-let. This building today houses the Subway shop.

In 1905, Andrew Carnegie offered a $10,000 tentative gift to the city of Osage to build a new library. Over 30 sites were discussed, heatedly, by the library board for four years. In danger of losing the Carnegie offer, the board was urged to take constructive action.