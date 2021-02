The Osage Public Library is celebrating Read Across America Day, which is March 2 this year, with a full week of activities from March 1 to March 7.

The library invites the public to stop by the drive-up window to pick up a free Dr. Seuss activity kit. Kits include a Dr. Seuss craft, bingo challenge, activity sheets, a sticker and a treat.

Kits are limited and on a first come first serve basis. Complete the Dr. Seuss bingo challenge and enter a chance to win the Disney Mulan DVD.

