Lewis Farms in Forest City is well into fifth generation of family farming

Operation of a farm by members of the same family for 150 years is a rare and significant accomplishment.

The Riley Lewis family of Lewis Farms in rural Forest City has attained its unofficial equivalent to a formal Heritage Farm designation, which should become official a few years down the line. The family’s ancestors rented and farmed the land for a number of years upon arriving in America in 1871, prompting the delay in receiving the official designation.

The local family’s 15 decades of family farming coincides with the March 21-27 National Agriculture Week celebration and March 23 Ag Day.

Riley is the family’s fourth generation farmer and his son, Todd, is the fifth generation farmer, who has headed operations since Riley semi-retired about three years ago.

“I still do chores, rip ground in the spring and fall, and fill in when needed,” Riley said.

Today, Lewis Farms has about 1,800 acres for raising corn, beans and hogs, running from west of Forest City to Leland. Full-time employees Charles Frascht and Noah Mathahs have also helped keep the farm running smoothly, but last fall when Todd came down with COVID-19 on the second day of harvest, the neighboring farm community came to the rescue.