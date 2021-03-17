Lewis Farms in Forest City is well into fifth generation of family farming

Operation of a farm by members of the same family for 150 years is a rare and significant accomplishment.
The Riley Lewis family of Lewis Farms in rural Forest City has attained its unofficial equivalent to a formal Heritage Farm designation, which should become official a few years down the line. The family’s ancestors rented and farmed the land for a number of years upon arriving in America in 1871, prompting the delay in receiving the official designation.
The local family’s 15 decades of family farming coincides with the March 21-27 National Agriculture Week celebration and March 23 Ag Day.
Riley is the family’s fourth generation farmer and his son, Todd, is the fifth generation farmer, who has headed operations since Riley semi-retired about three years ago.
“I still do chores, rip ground in the spring and fall, and fill in when needed,” Riley said.
Today, Lewis Farms has about 1,800 acres for raising corn, beans and hogs, running from west of Forest City to Leland. Full-time employees Charles Frascht and Noah Mathahs have also helped keep the farm running smoothly, but last fall when Todd came down with COVID-19 on the second day of harvest, the neighboring farm community came to the rescue.
“It was pretty overwhelming that people were willing to help shoulder the load,” Riley said. “We didn’t miss a beat and still had a great fall. We have been blessed through the years with many good crops, going through the Great Depression, weather of the 1930s including droughts, blizzards and storms, the farm crisis of 1985 and my dad passing around that same time. We’re just blessed through good times and bad times to survive.”
The family believes in being good stewards of the land and the animals. For 20-plus years, their little-known farming tradition has been to leave a plot of corn standing every fall for the animals to have during winter.
“It helps the deer and the pheasants,” Riley said. “Every spring, there is not a kernel of corn left. It’s our little thing.”
Lewis Farms received a 2015 Conservation Faces of Iowa award from Pheasants Forever of Iowa. It was for innovative farm conservation practices related to two miles of waterways in Mt. Valley Township.
Changing times
Riley said technology is the big change he has seen in 50 years of farming.
“If you’re going to stick around you have to adapt,” he said. “It’s unbelievable having a tractor drive in a straight line across a field without touch the steering wheel. I took pride in straight rows back when I started. Now, Todd uses GPS, hits a button, and it’s done right away. It works.”
As for the future, Riley said he sees nothing but continued automation in farming. He said he is pleased to see more young people coming back to farming again. He said many corporate farms in the Forest City area and Iowa are still owned by families and are simply incorporated for business purposes.
The Lewis family farm has raised hogs since about 1958 when Riley was in the 4-H Club. Riley and Todd have continued expanding the farm 20-fold from its 1871 origins. They still farm what was originally 40 rented acres in Mt. Valley Township in 1871. They still pick rocks every year on that farm, located northeast of Forest City
“Todd has 14-year-old twins that someday might continue the rarity of this working 150-year-old Heritage Farm,” Riley said.
Family members include Riley and his wife Kristine, their son Todd and wife April and their twins, Noah and Elle, as well as their daughter Karey Alvarado and husband Robert. Karey works as a horticulture specialist for the Des Moines Water Works.
Todd said he never had any doubts about working on the family farm to continue the farming legacy. He came back and started working on the farm in 2001 after working as a firefighter in the U.S. Forest Service for many years, based out of Colorado and Montana. He continued to work summers as a fire fighter for a number of years while working spring planting and fall harvest at the family farm.
"I enjoy working the same land that grandpa, great grandpa, and great-great grandpa worked," Todd said. "For me, spring planting is my favorite thing. It is fun to put seed in the ground, see it come up, maintain it throughout the year, and see the results at harvest."
Todd noted that farming has become so competitive today that you have to go one day and one year at a time, looking for opportunities to help the farm progress. Both father and son said diversity in everything is key.
Lewis Farm genesis
Riley said a group of young families from Sweden decided to come to America 150 years ago this month, in large part because of freedom of religion. Sweden’s religion was state-regulated. Among them was a couple called Lars and Anna Pierson.
In late April 1871, they and their two young children boarded a steamship to America whose journey across the North Atlantic Ocean lasted 38 days. They ended up in Forest City, a frontier town, where many Swedes and Norwegians were immigrating to Winnebago County.
The land reminded them of their homeland with the heavy forest area east of the Winnebago River and the large prairie areas to the west. The group of young immigrants comprised of 12 couples and families also started the Swedish Baptist Church in 1871, which today is First Baptist Church.
Lars’ and Anna’s first American-born son was named Joseph, but his last name was changed from Pierson to Lewis.
“They wanted to be considered American and not Swedish, because they loved their new country,” Riley said. “Lars started survival farming on rented land in 1871. He bought his first Mt. Valley farm in 1880 from a soldier who had been given the land from the U.S. government through a warranty deed rewarding the soldier for his service.”
Riley still has the original warranty deed on display in his home. Joseph Lewis eventually continued the family farm, marrying and having two daughters and three sons, Lyle, Russell, and Forest, who all farmed in Mt. Valley Township.
Then farming went from horses to horsepower and kerosene to electricity in the 1930s. In 1940, after the Great Depression, Russell purchased his first farm of 160 acres west of Forest City for $80 an acre.
Riley recollected that his father and his brothers were some of the first farmers in the area to plant hybrid seed corn in addition to the traditional open pollinating corn. Through the years, the farm has grown to 400 acres with Riley returning in 1970 when his father Russell retired.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, in conjunction with the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, established the Heritage Farm Program for Iowa farm families that have owned at least 40 acres for 150 years or more.
Heritage Farms must have at least 40 acres of the original holding of Iowa farmland, consecutive ownership within the same family for 150 years or more, and the present owner must be related to a person who owned the land 150 years prior to the Heritage Farm designation.
Riley said at his last check, there were only five Heritage Farms in Winnebago County. Lewis Farms is set to join the list officially within nine years.
Riley said that a good number of area farms remain. However, it is very rare to have biological heirs farm the same ground throughout the span of 150 years. The Lewis family has done it for five generations.
Something else the Lewis family has done for four generations is serve on the Forest City-based Farmers Coop Association Board of Directors, including Riley, his son Todd, father Russell, and grandfather Joseph.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.