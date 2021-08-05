Letting off steam in Osage after 25 years

“I’ve been happy to have been a part of it for so many years, and to see the vision the Smoliks had become a reality.”

While this is its 25th year, there are no special activities planned for its silver anniversary. Which is appropriate, since the point of the Power and Steam Show is to show what stays the same – the history of a moment. However, there are farmers today who still thresh oats.

“It’s amazing,” Havig said of threshing’s popularity. “It’s something they did way back in the early 1900s. For some reason, people like to see those old threshing machines running, separating the oats. Now if you go up around McIntire, you will still see the Amish threshing. You see the oats out in the field in shocks.”

At the Power and Steam Show, plowing with two big steam engines will be another sight to behold. Not many still rumble back to life.

The charm of threshing and plowing is matched by the blacksmith’s. What was once a common sight is now an oddity, one reserved for a small group of specialists. Sentiment is powerful.

“Things change all the time,” Havig said.