Letting off steam in Osage after 25 years

The Cedar Valley Memories Power and Steam Show will celebrate its 25th anniversary this August. It will do so by threshing oats.
According to the Mitchell County Historical Society’s Jim Havig, that is one of the event’s biggest draws.
Another draw is the rarity of its machines. Inside the museum, just beyond a row of folding tables, sits the only car ever manufactured in Osage. It was named after its inventor, a jeweler by trade named George T. Frazee.
The Frazee was the first gasoline engine manufactured in Iowa, the 10th ever licensed. Only one ever existed. If properly coaxed, it still runs. It has become a mainstay at parades.
“It takes a little while to get going,” Havig said.
But next week’s lineup is all about agriculture. This steam-powered fleet brings visitors from across the Midwest, from Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas and beyond. A large group from Ohio – whose purpose on the road is sightseeing all things steam – makes a point to stop in Osage.
Museums
A long-time fixture at the Power and Steam Show is Lori Mark – she has been with the Power and Steam Show since before it was born. Her steering committee brought it to life. The show is 25 years old, and she has been involved for 30.
“We have people come from other countries, because this is the only place you can see that big Reeves in action,” she said of this year’s iron star.
The 2021 show will feature the 1912 Reeves 40-140 cross compound steam traction engine. According to Havig, it is the only one in existence that runs. Once upon a time, farmers plowed the Great Plains with a Reeves.
A few years back, because of its rarity, Domino’s Pizza wanted to purchase it for their own museum. The offer was declined.
When the Reeves breathes again with its boilers, certified engineers will run the show.
Another extremely rare member of the Osage collection is the 1878 Blumentritt 12 horsepower steam traction engine. There are only two known in existence. The only other in the world sits in the Smithsonian Institute, and it was used as a hoist engine during the construction of the Washington Monument.
“We’ve got anything and everything,” Havig says, wandering through Cedar Valley Memories. There are two floors of wood and metal contraptions. They will all soon be dragged outside.
The plow for this year’s show requires seven men to make it work. They ride on its back, each pulling a lever as it turns the earth. In a time when tractors steer themselves, it is a strange sight.
Some objects in the shed are easily recognizable. Others are not. A mortising machine works wood, but the uninitiated might have difficulty guessing its function.
“We’re kind of small, but we have premier stuff most shows don’t have,” Havig said. “Some have antique tractors, but they don’t have steam.”
“It’s like a family reunion to see some of these people,” Mark said. “And it’s always rewarding to put on a good show for new visitors. We get repeat customers, and seeing the new generations is powerful – I’ve been here 30 years with these engines.”
Phoenix
Two brothers played a large part in gathering, restoring and maintaining Osage’s fleet of antiques. They were Ed and Ray Smolik. In the 1950s, Ed trekked to Canada for a 1910 Phoenix log hauler. It is more than just a memory in Cedar Valley, an iron stalwart dragged from the northern wilderness.
“They wanted their collection to remain in Mitchell County,” Havig said, “because they were farmers here.”
“Ed Smolik came to the Mitchell County Historical Society and made a proposal to gift his collection to the Society,” Mark said. “The steering committee was formed to decide if it was feasible for the Society to except the donation.
“I’ve been happy to have been a part of it for so many years, and to see the vision the Smoliks had become a reality.”
While this is its 25th year, there are no special activities planned for its silver anniversary. Which is appropriate, since the point of the Power and Steam Show is to show what stays the same – the history of a moment. However, there are farmers today who still thresh oats.
“It’s amazing,” Havig said of threshing’s popularity. “It’s something they did way back in the early 1900s. For some reason, people like to see those old threshing machines running, separating the oats. Now if you go up around McIntire, you will still see the Amish threshing. You see the oats out in the field in shocks.”
At the Power and Steam Show, plowing with two big steam engines will be another sight to behold. Not many still rumble back to life.
The charm of threshing and plowing is matched by the blacksmith’s. What was once a common sight is now an oddity, one reserved for a small group of specialists. Sentiment is powerful.
“Things change all the time,” Havig said.
This year’s show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15 at Cedar Valley Memories, just across the drive from Mitchell County Conservation.
While there are children in the crowd, Havig says the event is most popular with the older generations. Why would they not want to see an iron monster as big as a tank smoking and clawing the ground?
“A lot of the younger people were never around it,” Havig said. “They don’t know what it’s all about. They grew up with tractors with cabs. That’s where our interest is fading. Our reason to be here is to show younger people how we started – how it was way back when. To actually see it plowing – that’s amazing to me.”
“It’s one of the few places where you can not only see history in action, you can participate,” Mark said. “Step back in time and see how it was done. And to have it in our own backyard is significant.”
