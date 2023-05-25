Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In the May 16 issue of the Summit Tribune, Senator Dennis Guth warns readers of Americans losing their freedom. To prove his point, he writes about a story of a foreign student attending classes in America explaining how you “catch a wild pig” as an analogy of what’s happening in America as he believes we are losing our freedoms to “communist” ideals infiltrating our country. It’s unclear whether Mr. Guth’s story is real or something contrived to dramatize his belief that many people expect free money from the government.

It’s important to analyze the evidence to determine the validity of Mr. Guth’s concerns about our freedoms. When looking at the most recent legislative session, Mr. Guth and his conservative colleagues passed legislation:

Limiting Iowans suing trucking companies for damages caused by their negligence

Limiting Iowans suing for medical malpractice

Refusing parents of LGBTQ children to make medical decisions for their child

Vilifying LGBTQ students for who they are

Restricting access to certain library books

Reducing $30 million for Area Education Agencies who provide a Free and Appropriate Education for all special needs students as required by Public Law 94-147

Eliminating funding for water testing service to monitor the quality of Iowa’s surface and ground waters, impacting our freedom to drink and recreate in safe water

Passed numerous laws usurping the authority of local school boards to operate their schools

Failed to pass legislation protecting the freedom of farmers to make decisions about their own land. (To his credit, Mr. Guth supports legislation restricting the use of eminent domain for CO2 pipelines).

In recent years, Mr. Guth and his colleagues passed a six week abortion ban, taking away freedom of women to make their own health decisions and just last year passed laws restricting what and how teachers teach about history and health. Need I also mention, Mr. Guth’s resolution in support of seditionists who attempted to take away our freedom to a constitutionally elected president.

On Mr. Guth’s list of several ways people are getting freebies from the government, he failed to mention his support of providing wealthy Iowans taxpayer money for private education, taxpayer funding of rural roads and bridges benefiting very few, agricultural price supports, paying landowners not to work their land, etc. Apparently, he believes government handouts are good for some people but not others.

Indeed, we do need to be concerned about losing freedom; however, the evidence shows it’s the actions of Mr. Guth, and those that think like him, that are the real threat to our freedoms. One of my favorite passages from the Bible is from the book of Matthew where Jesus says, “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

Steve Westerberg, Forest City