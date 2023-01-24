Letter to the Editor

Mayors and School Superintendents, I see that Hancock County is taking bids for the backup generator sitting outside of the west door. I assume a new one is taking its place. My question is why sell it? Turn it over to emergency management to be used by the cities and schools and for business.

Remember the big wind that left thousands without power for days just to the south of us? Sure you have backup power for the water systems, but sewer systems have lift stations in multiple locations. Suppose we need a group shelter like a school, but is also without power. Think of a grocery store that has no power and the amount of food that would have to be tossed.

All I purpose is to find a trailer to tie it down onto and park it down by the county shed. You may not even need a trailer. Pick it with an end loader and set it in the back of a dump truck to get to where it is needed. Once a month somebody fires it up.

Tell the Hancock cites, schools, and grocery stores that this unit has this style of power outlet. It may not run everything but it could keep the heat or air on. It’s up to you to make the proper power connection work and a sharing plan where needed. And whatever you do, don’t let the State or Federal government know what you are doing. They will screw it up so bad that a simple plan will be worthless.

It’s not like the sale price is going to lower our taxes. Reach out to the supervisors before bids are opened Feb. 10 and it’s gone.

John Johnson

Cc: Hancock County Mayors and Schools in Britt, Garner, Crystal Lake, Woden, Corwith, Kanawha, and Goodell