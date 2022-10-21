Letter to the Editor: What’s Representative Stone hiding?

On Sept. 6, I sent District 9 State Representative Henry Stone an email asking for his position on a few important issues. Receiving no response, I resent the email two more times to no avail.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court has decided that abortion laws are the responsibility of individual states, I asked for his position. If he is opposed to abortion, are there any restrictions he would support, such as health of the mother, rape, etc. The CO2 pipeline is a very contentious topic, especially in rural Iowa. Since his website doesn’t mention the pipeline, I asked him whether he supported the use of eminent domain to force landowners to allow private companies to take control of private land. I also asked if he supported any restrictions on the Second Amendment.

His website says he is a strong supporter of gun rights. I asked whether he supports any restrictions; for example, denying guns to dangerous people (red flag laws), banning assault weapons, etc. So why is Mr. Stone refusing to share his views on these issues? Could it be he knows his views are in opposition to what many of his constituents support?

I have also been in contact with his opponent in this election, Joe Tillman, to learn about his views. Mr. Tillman quickly responded. He says he trusts Iowa women to make the best possible health care choices for themselves. He opposes the use of eminent domain by private companies on private property. He also approves gun legislation supported by a majority of Iowans, such as red flag laws, banning assault weapons, background checks, etc.

I’ve also learned Mr. Tillman is opposed to providing more public money for private schools - also known as vouchers. Mr. Stone supports this and would personally benefit. Mr. Tillman is also a strong supporter of local control, which means he believes issues affecting the local level should be decided by locally elected officials. Mr. Stone is on record sponsoring the law making it illegal for local school board officials to decide whether students should wear masks during the pandemic and he supported a law dictating how teachers teach subjects, such as American History.

Quoting Mr. Stone’s website, “I make a solemn promise to always listen and be available to everyone.” Apparently, Mr. Stone breaks promises. I’ve learned Joe Tillman isn’t afraid to share with voters his position. Consider this when deciding who deserves your vote on Nov. 8.

Steve Westerberg, Forest City