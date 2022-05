One thing I most appreciate about Rep. Jane Bloomingdale is her availability whether I am visiting with her at the state capital or during a weekend town hall event in her legislative district. Even when she is busy, she will take time to listen, ask relevant questions, and offer assistance when appropriate. I believe Rep. Bloomingdale takes representing Iowans in her district to heart. I thank her for her public service. Rep. Bloomingdale deserves a vote of support!