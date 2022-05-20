 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Jane Bloomingdale

Jane Bloomingdale is the right choice for Iowa farmers in the upcoming primary election for Iowa House. In her six years in the Statehouse, Rep. Bloomingdale has helped pass legislation that is good for rural Iowa like expanding access to biofuels, tax breaks for beginning farmers, and she was the one who got the elimination of the inheritance tax over the finish line last session. Her record supporting northern Iowa farmers is already proven. If you are a farmer yourself, or even if you just want a legislator who supports Iowa Agriculture, vote Jane Bloomingdale on June 7.

Chris Edgington

St. Ansgar

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

