Letter to the Editor: Falsehoods about public schools and teachers

A new legislative session has begun in Iowa. I encourage everyone to pay attention to what will be going on, especially concerning education, since there's a well-orchestrated effort to undermine the public’s confidence in public schools.

The strategy involves widespread sharing of false narratives and baseless rumors to create angst and sow doubts about the practices taking place in public schools. Here are a few examples of how this strategy is being implemented:

A widespread rumor that some students identify as cats and are accommodated by schools with kitty litter in the bathrooms. This ridiculous rumor has no basis in fact, yet continues to circulate in multiple places across the country, including Iowa.

The belief that schools are teaching Critical Race Theory. Critical Race Theory is the product of research conducted by college professors several years ago that looked at how past discriminatory practices, such as refusing home loans to members of minority groups and voter restrictions, had a long-term impact on the social, economic, and health of minorities. CRT is not being taught in public K-12 schools.

Denigrating public schools and their teachers by accusing them of having a “sinister agenda” to indoctrinate students in harmful and un-American ideals. The quote is from the former President of the Iowa Senate.

Why would some politicians and media sources want to weaken public education? Here’s my take on it. There are stark philosophical differences between those attempting to undermine public education and most public educators. Therefore, they are not usually part of their constituency group, thus the educator's votes don’t really matter. Undermining public schools makes it easier to assert their political and social agenda on public schools, evidenced by Governor (Kim) Reynold’s push to provide more taxpayer money to private schools through vouchers.

Public education is a cornerstone of our democracy. Instead of tearing it down, we need to be supporting and uplifting this work and the people doing it. I encourage citizens to find out the facts on what and how students are being taught in your schools through conversations with building administrators, classroom teachers, and by looking at the district’s website instead of relying on social media posts and partisan news outlets and politicians.

We need to share the facts and call out those who spread falsehoods. It’s deeply insulting to teachers who are pouring their hearts and souls into their students to know some are purposely tearing them and their profession down.

Steve Westerberg, Forest City