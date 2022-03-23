Let's remember the true meaning of Easter as it approaches this year

Does the prospect of another Easter excite or bore you?

Millions and millions of Christians all around the world celebrate Easter every year…but, for too many of us, the story has become boring and rote! We think we have all the basic facts down: Jesus was betrayed, arrested, crucified and, three days later, God raised him from the dead…

Yet we seem to miss something very important.

We miss what turns Easter from a one-dimensional “Hallmark” holiday to a multi-dimensional, life-transforming way of life! We miss the fact that the story of the Resurrection isn’t just Jesus’s story – it’s our story as well.

You see, you are part of the Resurrection!

Jesus’ death and Resurrection didn’t just prove there was life after death. The Resurrection of Jesus proves you can have life after death and that there is life beyond your grave!

Jesus says, if you trust in Him, death becomes a transition, not an ending point!

One day your heart will stop. That will be the end of your body, but death will not be the end of you! God made you last forever; that’s why you often have a feeling that there is more to life than this.

Jesus made an amazing promise in John 11: 25-26, “I am the Resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die!“ (NIV)

That’s quite a promise!

Jesus proved it is true by rising from the dead Himself. Otherwise we would have no reason to believe it.

If Jesus hadn’t died on the cross and been resurrected more than 2,000 year ago, you would have zero chance of getting to heaven, no hope of the afterlife and no eternal life.

The Bible says “By His power God raised the Lord from the dead, and He will raise us also!” (1 Cor 6:14)

As Easter comes our way this year, this is a truth to hang our lives upon…

It’s great news that Jesus rose from the dead. What turns that truth from monochrome to living color is that one day, if you trust in Him, Jesus will give you eternal life as well.

That is the promise of Easter. I pray that this will be your experience of Easter this year!

