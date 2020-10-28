Let's get physical: Osage volleyball ready for shot at state title

Wins are important, of course. But what really gets them going is the physical fun they have on the court.

“I guess it’s just kind of like a momentum thing,” Johnson said. “When you get a good kill, you see someone running at you and you’re just kind of like ‘Oh gosh, here it comes.’ We get made fun of for it and (get) jokes about it, but it’s something we do. I guess, when you think of pushing, you think of the Osage volleyball team.”

Osage did plenty of pushing and shoving in a three-set win over Forest City on Tuesday night in the Class 3A, Region 5 finals at Central Springs. The Green Devils beat the Indians, 25-5, 25-14 and 25-13, respectively. Kisley had 17 kills, Johnson had 16 and Bobinet had 43 assists in the win.

The victory for the Green Devils makes it five straight state tournament appearances and four straight for Osage seniors.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” Johnson said. “It’s our fifth year in a row, so obviously it’s now a new feeling, but we’re still excited. We have a lot of unfinished business.”

That unfinished business is the state title, but we'll save that for later. First, what’s the secret to continued years of success for the program?