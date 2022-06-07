 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leo Landis visits Historical Museum

On June 4, Leo Landis, curator of the Iowa State Historical Society, met with Mitchell County Historical Society member Denis Boerjan to discuss the “Are We There Yet? Let’s Check the Maps” antique map exhibit at the Mitchell County Historical Museum.

Leo Landis and Denis Boerjan

Leo Landis, left, curator of the Iowa State Historical Society, and Mitchell County Historical Society member Denis Boerjan, right, discuss the finer points of a 1938 Mitchell County map during Landis’ visit to the museum on June 4.

According to the press release, Landis had heard about the museum and the exhibit and decided to see it for himself.

Landis, who calls himself a “map guy,” said he was impressed with the exhibit featuring almost 100 maps, and he was impressed with the quality of the museum. Landis also was able to chat with historian and writer Cheryl Mullenbach, a native of Stacyville, who visited the exhibit that day.

The “Are We There Yet? Let’s Check the Maps” antique map exhibit remains on display until September during regular museum hours from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

