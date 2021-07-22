Lemay family runs new Mainline Depot and Inn in historic Kanawha building

The owners of the Mainline Depot and Mainline Inn want to help revitalize Kanawha.
Kanawha’s former Old Bank Winery & Inn has recently reopened as the Mainline Depot and Mainline Inn, under the new ownership of its proprietor, Cathy Lemay, and the help of her husband, Mathieu Lemay, and other family members.
“It is our desire to revitalize our rural little town and to draw people together as a community,” Cathy Lemay said. “We were really interested because of one of my daughter’s interest. We saw so much potential that we bought it and brought in our married daughter and her husband as well. It is a family project and business.”
Cathy and her high school sweetheart, Mathieu, have been married for 32 years. They have eight children and 11 grandchildren. Mathieu has owned and operated Priority Electric, LLC in Kanawha since their family sought to leave Houston, Texas, in 2017 to give their children a quieter country lifestyle. They also chose north central Iowa to be near their son-in-law and daughter, Ben and Emily Nieman.
Nancy and David Litch announced in April that they had sold the Old Bank Winery & Inn business. They kept and maintain their vineyards located on a family farm two miles south of Kanawha for harvesting and distribution to other wineries.
“With the name, Mainline Depot, we thought we’d give a nod to the history of trains going through Kanawha,” Lemay said. “It’s where tracks converged. Similarly, this will be a one-stop place for accommodations, food, and social events.”
But it may take a while for the full vision to come to pass. The room has two rooms presently being rented to mostly travelers in town for varying lengths of time.
One room has already been completely painted and renovated with new flooring, granite counter tops, a new antique chandelier, “basically everything” in the guest space, according to Lemay. The other room being used has been painted and well-cleaned and maintained and is next on the list to be refurbished.
In the longer term, Lemay has plans for another large suite, a smaller suite, and guest laundry area. She noted that the suites have full kitchens, which works well for extended guest stays.
“I have not advertised and I’ve had a steady flow of guests,” Lemay said. “Most of them come from local referrals to people who are coming to town and need a place to stay.”
Though busy with his electric business, Lemay said Mathieu will oversee the next project at the Mainline Depot, which will be an ice cream parlor operating from the former bank drive-up area. It will be called Polar Express Ice Cream (to continue the train theme) and will feature “Iowa-made old-fashioned hard ice cream,” Lemay said. It will operate seasonally, probably from around Memorial Day to Labor Day, also offering ice cream sundaes and milkshakes.
She said they hope to have the ice cream parlor open by spring 2022.
Also in the works will be a café, coffee shop, and small retail space in the lobby area of the former bank building. Not maintaining the winery space in the building, the Lemays will also be clearing space in the existing kitchen and warehouse space. They plan to use the cellar that housed winery equipment as pantry space. It will be called the Crossing Café. The old bank building has about 10,000 square feet of space to utilize for the plans, including the cellar.
Lemay said she has a wide array of early 1900s train memorabilia and décor that she has been collecting through online auctions and wherever she comes across it, for use as the family’s vision for the Mainline Depot emerges.
“One of the hardest things has been wanting to get all of this off the ground, but not being able to tell people exactly when,” Lemay said. “Right now, it is entirely a family-run business. We will probably have to hire outside of the family once the café is up and running.”
Daughter Liana Lemay is 16 and has a strong developing business sense, according to her mom. Lemay said she is eager to learn all aspects of business operations at the Inn. She is primarily working in customer service and helping to run the inn.
Another daughter, Lydia Lemay, is 14. Her mother said she has always dreamed of owning her own bakery. She is also helping with the new family business and working hard to perfect the baked good recipes that will be served at the future cafe.
Married daughter Caley Nath, future Crossing Café manager at the Mainline Depot, is also going to be an integral part in the development and management of the cafe and coffee shop. Besides being a professional wedding photographer, Caley has extensive experience in the food industry and is a skilled Barista.
The aforementioned daughter, inn operations manager Emily Nieman, had a big hand in drawing the whole family to Iowa to set up shops in Kanawha.
Lemay said she was involved in an online group for moms of many young siblings when in 2013, one of the moms cited a retreat at a farm in Iowa. The Lemays were planning a vacation to South Padre Island at the time, but ended up going to a colonial themed retreat in Iowa instead.
“Emily is our country girl,” Lemay said. “She is rustic, elegant, not afraid to get dirty, and works hard. My husband and I made the plans to go to Iowa, and stayed at Nieman’s farm. Ben (Nieman) immediately know that he found his girl. They were married after a fast courtship and are happy and have five beautiful children.”
The Lemays’ daughter Megan and her husband John Pedersen, still live in Texas with their six children. The Inn’s Pedersen suite, which is suited for a large family, has been named in their honor. The other suits are named the Langevin Suite, Bachman Suite, and Rinehart Suite.
As innkeeper and hostess, Cathy Lemay may be contacted at the Mainline Inn office telephone number of 515-825-7732 or via email at themainlinedepot@gmail.com.
Reservations may also be booked on AirB&B. The inn is located at 200 N. Main Street in Kanawha in the historical 1900 Farmers State Bank building.
