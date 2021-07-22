Lemay family runs new Mainline Depot and Inn in historic Kanawha building

Also in the works will be a café, coffee shop, and small retail space in the lobby area of the former bank building. Not maintaining the winery space in the building, the Lemays will also be clearing space in the existing kitchen and warehouse space. They plan to use the cellar that housed winery equipment as pantry space. It will be called the Crossing Café. The old bank building has about 10,000 square feet of space to utilize for the plans, including the cellar.

Lemay said she has a wide array of early 1900s train memorabilia and décor that she has been collecting through online auctions and wherever she comes across it, for use as the family’s vision for the Mainline Depot emerges.

“One of the hardest things has been wanting to get all of this off the ground, but not being able to tell people exactly when,” Lemay said. “Right now, it is entirely a family-run business. We will probably have to hire outside of the family once the café is up and running.”

Daughter Liana Lemay is 16 and has a strong developing business sense, according to her mom. Lemay said she is eager to learn all aspects of business operations at the Inn. She is primarily working in customer service and helping to run the inn.