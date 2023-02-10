Legislative forums are scheduled for Feb. 17 across Winnebago County.

The day will kickoff with State Representative Henry Stone and State Senator Dave Rowley participating in a 9 a.m. forum at Ole's Office, 205 North Mill Street in Lake Mills. An 11 a.m. forum at the Thompson Library, 142 Jackson Street in Thompson, is also on their schedule that day.

The day's grand finale will be held at 2 p.m. in Salveson Hall at Waldorf University in Forest City, which also includes a portion of Hancock County. There, Senators Stone and Rowley will be joined by State Senator Dennis Guth and State Representative Mark Thompson.

The forums are co-sponsored by Winn-Worth-Betco, Lake Mills Chamber Development, North Iowa Betterment, Forest City Economic Development, Forest City Chamber of Commerce, and Hancock County Economic Development.