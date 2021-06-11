Leeman Education Center to open soon in Osage

In the 1948 London Olympics, Leeman won a silver medal in wrestling. On Saturday, his children will return to help display the silver medal inside, honoring a man who survived the Great Depression and World War II, where he became one of the first pilots to land an airplane on a ship. The son who owned the silver medal is bringing it back from Pennsylvania.

As the building’s name suggests, the focus of the Center is on education.

“We want to be able to help all educators,” Ruehlow said. “I’d say we’re a county of doers. We want to pull together and grow.

“We’ll be following all the standards that are placed on our state educators. We’ll partner with other organizations or institutions that offer additional learning opportunities. We’ll work together and bring kids in, because they’re our future.”

The Leeman Education Center will be filled with the past. Hamlin Garland, a Cedar Valley Seminary graduate and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for preserving history, is just one part of the history on exhibit.

While working with the Foundation Board over the years, Ruehlow has met many who inspired her, and a Pulitzer was not required.

“I love their stories, and I think everyone has a story,” she said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0