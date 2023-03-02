At times it was hard to tell who was having more fun, parents or their young children during West Hancock Preschool Family Night at the elementary school on Feb. 21.

The district’s preschool has been holding a well-received family night for more than a decade. It is for currently enrolled preschool students and their families. This year, 25 of 42 currently enrolled preschool students and their parents participated.

“The goal of the night is to bring families in, share learning experiences, and help families feel connected and involved in their child’s education,” West Hancock preschool teacher Anne Ries said. “Family night allows families to spend one-on-one time with their preschool-aged child and have the opportunity to practice and explore different educational-based activities.”

Preschool teachers Ries, Emily Marvin, and Jillian Van Epps planned and hosted the event with the support of West Hancock Elementary School Principal Michelle DeHart. This year’s list of learning activities was long. It included educational fun such as bee-bots and sphero indi robots for coding, gears, blocks, magnets, a water table, magnetic letters, puzzles, magnetic and wooden marbles, a light table with animal x-rays, stamps of outdoor animal tracks and leaf prints, pipe connectors, and a hammer/golf tee into foam activity.

“This year, we partnered with the PBS Ready for School program to bring Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) activities to our families,” Ries said. “It was great seeing parents really getting into the different STEAM activities with their child, problem solving, and exploring material they would not otherwise have the opportunity to explore. Child care is provided for families that have multiple children to ensure the focus is on the preschool child.”

Preschool teachers said they typically have a different theme each year to keep the event fresh and new for families. The evening always includes learning activities, a snack, and an opportunity for parents to connect with their child’s teacher.

Preschool family night also utilizes a local vendor, Paper Pie, which allows parents to purchase books to take home with them. Each family received a free book from their classroom teacher to support reading together at home. This year’s donated books were from Scholastics. The gift was a picture book that the parents were able to take home and read with their child. Some books had social emotional stories and others were nonfiction animals.

Ries and Marvin said the book fair is an incentive for families to attend. It also serves as a fundraiser for the preschool classrooms to provide new books that will be used to expand learning.

“This is always such a fun evening with children and their parents,” Ries said. “So, we try to hold family night each spring.”