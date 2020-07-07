Leah Grimm's two homers power Osage past Riceville

Heading into the bottom of the third inning at the Osage softball diamond on Tuesday night, Riceville and Osage sat at a stalemate. Neither teams had scored any runs early and momentum was flat.
That was, until star freshman Leah Grimm planted her two feet into the sand in the batter's box and lifted the bat off her shoulders. With two runners already on, Grimm powered a a three-run bomb over the left center field fence, swinging momentum heavily into the the Green Devils' favor.
And then, two innings later, she did it again.
Grimm's two homers, good for four of her team's runs, helped power Osage past Riceville, 11-1, in six innings of non-conference action.
"Softball is her thing. She's got no quit in her," Osage head coach Ryan Huffman said. "If she had a bad at bat she just fights and puts the ball in play. She does a really nice job at third base too. It's like having a veteran there and she's only a freshman."
Grimm's veteran presence came through in that third inning, where neither team had scored and both were looking for a leg up. Her three-run shot jump-started the Green Devils' offense.
"It felt like after that, it was really the kick to the game," Grimm said. "We were like, alright we've got this one."
Her second one in the bottom of the fifth inning seemed like an added bonus, but didn't feel like a surprise.
Only a freshman, Grimm leads the Green Devils offensively with a batting average of .415 and six home runs. This isn't even the first time she's had two dingers in a game this season. She also did it at St. Ansgar on June 19.
"I just got ahold of the records and I'm trying to do a record book," Huffman said. "She doesn't know it, but she's got six on the year, and as far as Osage goes, that's the most in a season."
Six home runs and a spot in the record books is quite the accomplishment for a freshman who didn't play at Osage in middle school. She actually transferred in from Charles City this school year. She says playing on a travel team has helped her in her varsity preparation.
"I play all year-round on my travel team, Iowa Elite. It just takes a lot of hard work and dedication," Grimm said. "You can get a lot done."
Leah isn't the only Grimm on the team either. Her older sister, Emma, is a junior and plays catcher for the Green Devils. She holds a batting average over .300 and is an important part of the squad.
More importantly to Leah, Emma is someone she can count on to always be there for her.
"It's really nice to have her as my support and just knowing that I have someone on the team to talk to," Leah said.
The Grimm sisters helped get Osage past a tough Riceville team that has been led by two freshmen all season long. Heading into the game, freshman Madison Mauer was batting .468 and fellow freshman Morgan Fair was dominating in the circle, with six wins.
Mauer continued her hot hitting on Tuesday night. She had two singles and was able to cross the plate as the lone run scored for Riceville in the top of the fifth frame. Fair did not have as strong of a night, as Osage batters were able to get on top of her pitches.
Although it wasn't the Wildcats night, Huffman acknowledged how good of a team Riceville really is. He hopes that Tuesday night's win over a good Riceville team can give his team confidence heading into the first round of districts.
"As a whole, we're playing pretty well," Huffman said. "We've actually won seven of the last nine. I hope we're peaking at the right time."
The win moves Osage to 7-6 this season. Riceville is now 9-7.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
