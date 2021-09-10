 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Law enforcement searching for vehicle
0 comments

Law enforcement searching for vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s office reports that local law enforcement is searching for a silver Chevrolet Cobalt with the license plate KWJ 886. The vehicle was last seen south of St. Ansgar.

Mitchell County Sheriff badge

“We’re looking for a suspect in mail thefts that occurred in the western part of Mitchell County,” said Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver.

Beaver said the occupants of the vehicle are also wanted in Grundy and Hardin counties. Anyone who sees a vehicle fitting the above description should call 911 and should not approach the occupants.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News