Law enforcement searching for vehicle

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s office reports that local law enforcement is searching for a silver Chevrolet Cobalt with the license plate KWJ 886. The vehicle was last seen south of St. Ansgar.

“We’re looking for a suspect in mail thefts that occurred in the western part of Mitchell County,” said Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver.

Beaver said the occupants of the vehicle are also wanted in Grundy and Hardin counties. Anyone who sees a vehicle fitting the above description should call 911 and should not approach the occupants.

