Hundreds of local community members gathered with Forest City police officers, firefighters, and ambulance/emergency services workers, as well as members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, to celebrate National Night Out at Pammel Park on Aug. 1.

Those departments all chipped in for half the cost of 300 hot dogs, buns, chips, and water. The Forest City Hy-Vee covered the other half of the cost for food and drink that was free to everyone for as long as it lasted. Ice cream was also available from Sweet Emmylu’s, which was well-received by many on a warm, humid night.

“It’s been a popular event since we started having this,” said Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery, noting that the shady park location near the Winnebago River has benefitted the event the past two years after being held uptown previously.

Nearly a dozen Forest City police officers assisted kids and parents in seeing police vehicles as well as department K9, Kovu, handled by Officer Tyler Harmon. Sergeant Brett Wilson of the Winnebago Sheriff’s Department and K9 Riggs also provided demonstrations.

“Most people really like the dogs,” Chief Montgomery said. “It is a chance for them to see how well-behaved they are and what they usually do. It shows them real-life scenarios.”

“Community support hasn’t been an issue for us,” Chief Montgomery continued. “We always get a lot of support. It makes everything easier.”

The National Night Out program is meant to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. The slogan was “Together, we are making communities safer, more caring places to live and work.” Calling it a benefit, the police chief noted that with the good community relations, area residents are willing to raise issues or concerns “and come talk to us.”

Spectators learned about the dogs’ narcotics tracking, bite work, and obedience skills. A popular game, in addition to Plinko, bag toss, and a very large game of checkers, involved putting on “beer goggles” before attempting walk a straight line for officers. The experience disorients people and affects their balance, demonstrating what the real-life impacts of drinking can be like and, hopefully, acting as a deterrent.

Beau Thompson, 7, of Lake Mills had a little difficulty keeping his balance when trying to walk the straight line while wearing the beer goggles.

“I’ve seen worse, believe it or not,” joked Forest City Police Office Keegan Carpenter after administering the test for Thompson, who is the son of deputy officer Jake Thompson.

More than a half dozen Forest City firefighters created fun, educational experiences about what they do. That included people seeing the fire department’s new grass fire rig that just went into service last month, viewing an American flag hoisted atop a ladder truck and lots of local fire gear, and handling a water hose (with professional assistance from a firefighter). Numerous grant funds and community donations helped make the new rig a reality.

“It gets us out to show the public what we do and gets us to the public to talk about fire safety,” Forest City Fireman Nicholas Determann said. “The more community support we receive, the better it is. A purpose for most of us doing this is to better serve the community.”

“I’ve always wanted to serve our community and this is one of the best ways for me,” Determann continued. “I’ve always wanted to give back. This is a great opportunity for me, and others, to talk to the kids. It is also a chance to impart important safety knowledge about various situations.”

Determann said he would be remiss if he did not note the high-level of community support for the department through the years, saying the annual late-winter soup supper is its largest fundraising event.

“This is an opportunity to use some funds and give back to the community to complete the cycle,” Determann said. “We’re providing relays that entail throwing on gear and displaying our gear and sharing what we do. Kids are checking out the fire hoses and seeing what that feels like.”

“This is to let people know what we are and what we do, so we’re not the scary paramedics or scary firefighters,” said Forest City Paramedic Joe Klukow. “We let them see the equipment we use, have some fun, and get free hot dogs and chips.”

Klukow said there has been increased participation in the event following more advance promotion, including on Facebook and through the Forest City Chamber of Commerce. He said everyone who came out this year could tour emergency response vehicles in addition to learning about the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP/BIPAP) machines and ventilators on display. He said a lot of patients with respiratory issues, COPD, or congestive heart failure can benefit greatly from them. Klukow also noted that the response unit was available to provide information and answer questions about the new county EMS system (since passage of the tax levy public measure).

EMS Responder Mike Williams provided information to many attendees regarding ventilators as well as an auto pulse machine and Lucas 3 device that does chest compressions for EMS personnel. He said it often frees them up to attend to other critical needs such opening a patient’s airway or administering an IV.

“It gets used a lot,” Williams said. “It’s very accurate, does chest compressions, and every two minutes tells us to look at the pulse, so it reminds us per the guidelines of the American Heart Association.”

Myla Huse, 6, was playing on the large-as-life checkerboard that was laid out like a blanket on the ground. Her competition was EMS responder of four months, and her dad, Derrick DeWaard.

“This is my first-ever responder job,” DeWaard said. “Probably meeting new people is the number one thing I’m liking about it. I’ve wanted to give back to the community because I live here in town. My mom and dad were EMS responders in Garner, so I’m kind of following in their footsteps a little bit.”