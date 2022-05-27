Law enforcement officers arrest burglary suspect after chase near Thompson

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department announced that it apprehended Eric William Jensen, 40, of Mason City after a chase near Thompson on May 26.

Jenson was charged with multiple offenses, including driving while barred, third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, interference with official acts, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, eluding second or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jenson also has valid arrest warrants in Winnebago County as well as Mower and Martin Counties in Minnesota, for other offenses.

Jensen is being held at the Winnebago County Jail, awaiting an initial court appearance. Property was recovered at the scene from several area burglaries, Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly reported.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. on May 26, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office reported that a call was received from a concerned citizen. The citizen said they observed a male subject matching Jensen’s description driving a utility terrain vehicle used in a burglary at a rural Thompson residence a day earlier.

Winnebago County sheriff deputies responded and encountered the UTV. Jensen fled from law enforcement officers for several miles through farm fields and the Myre Slough recreation area south of Thompson, according to the incident report. The UTV became stuck and Jensen fled on foot, but was apprehended by law enforcement a short time later.

The UTV was also found to be reported as stolen by Kossuth County. Agencies assisting with the matter include the Winnebago, Kossuth, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Departments as well as the Forest City and Garner Police Departments, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Winnebago County, Iowa Emergency Management, Forest City Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance Service, Iowa State Patrol, and Faribault County (Minnesota) Sheriff’s Department.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office is requesting individuals to contact the department at 641-585-2828, if they have additional theft of property or damage to their fields or crops to report.

