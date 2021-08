On Aug. 4, Lauren Bork was named 2021 Mitchell County Fair Queen, taking over the role from 2019 Queen Sarah Phelps. Bork will move on to compete in the Iowa State Fair Queen Pageant.

In addition, Braxton Vroom and Brylee May were named Little Mister and Little Miss Mitchell County. They take over those roles from 2019 royalty Spencer Johanns and Nora Balsley.