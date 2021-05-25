Laura Enderson, Shaw Davis take on positions with MBT Bank team

MBT Bank recently named Laura Enderson as controller and Shawn Davis as operations IT specialist.
According to a release, in a newly created position, Enderson will assume responsibility for preparing financial reporting for the bank and holding company and participate in financial audits, bank accounting, general ledger, budget oversight and forecasting.
Davis will assume responsibility for providing operational, technical, and customer service assistance to all areas of the bank and maintain core and ancillary products utilized by the bank.
Most recently, Enderson was employed by RSM US LLP as a certified public accountant with a focus on financial institutions.
“I am excited to expand my knowledge of community banking with MBT Bank and look forward to learning from and building relationships with my new colleagues,” said Enderson.
“We are excited to have Laura join our team as controller," said MBT Bank President and CEO Dennis Busta. "This new position, combined with Laura’s experience, aligns with the need we have to assist with strategic growth initiatives.”
Enderson is a graduate of Iowa State University, and received her master's degree in accounting and bachelor's degree in accounting and management. Enderson is a Manly native who currently resides in rural Kensett with her husband, Josh, and their children, Nolan and Emily.
Davis joins MBT with 20 years of IT experience, most recently being employed by Trinity Information Services at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join MBT Bank and am looking forward to working with our family of employees and customers in the communities,” said Davis.
“We are excited to have Shawn join us at MBT," said MBT Bank COO Rachel Stensrud. "We look forward to the IT experience and knowledge he will bring to MBT.”
Davis is an Eagle Grove native who currently resides in Mason City with his wife, Lindsay, and their two daughters, Savannah and Sawyer. He enjoys coaching youth sports and has been involved with park and rec softball and basketball, along with Mason City Impact, a traveling softball team.
In his free time you can find him boating on Clear Lake with his family, spending time outdoors, or trying new recipes on his pellet grill.