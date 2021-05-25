Laura Enderson, Shaw Davis take on positions with MBT Bank team

MBT Bank recently named Laura Enderson as controller and Shawn Davis as operations IT specialist.

According to a release, in a newly created position, Enderson will assume responsibility for preparing financial reporting for the bank and holding company and participate in financial audits, bank accounting, general ledger, budget oversight and forecasting.

Davis will assume responsibility for providing operational, technical, and customer service assistance to all areas of the bank and maintain core and ancillary products utilized by the bank.

Most recently, Enderson was employed by RSM US LLP as a certified public accountant with a focus on financial institutions.

“I am excited to expand my knowledge of community banking with MBT Bank and look forward to learning from and building relationships with my new colleagues,” said Enderson.

“We are excited to have Laura join our team as controller," said MBT Bank President and CEO Dennis Busta. "This new position, combined with Laura’s experience, aligns with the need we have to assist with strategic growth initiatives.”