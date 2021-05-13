Laughter of children returns to library

It had been one year and two months since a customer stepped foot in the Osage Public Library. That changed on May 3 when Director Sydney Heimer unlocked the front door.
After COVID-19 roared into 2020, the library had locked its doors on Saint Patrick’s Day. Heimer made sure the drive-through stayed open at least, if only to pass a few sanitized books through the window. At first, she only thought this closure would last a couple of weeks.
“We’ve done whatever we could since the beginning to keep it open,” Heimer said.
In that time, Heimer watched circulation drop by half. As well, streaming services were already slowing DVD rentals, and COVID-19 has accelerated that change.
More importantly, there was no longer children’s laughter. Picture books were borrowed less because there were no kids to browse the aisles. The young pick impulsively, drawn by cover art, swirls and smiles, and without that personal, tactile interaction, the books remained on shelves.
Tracy Sharper organizes children’s services. Last year, the library had to skip all youth programming, save a few tea parties for the girls and pirate parties for the boys – all through the drive-up window.
“It’s awesome to welcome the children back,” Sharper said. “It was hard not having them here. I missed seeing the enjoyment they get from the library.”
Though separated from the little ones by glass, last December, Santa Claus still made an appearance.
The older, quieter crowd has helped keep staff busy. They compose wish lists for the library to fill. Many adults ask for five books based on authors and genre, and then they wait. One of Heimer’s favorite things is selecting books based on these lists.
Heimer describes days when orders come in as Christmas all over again.
When she is not reading them, she is talking about books. She likes all genres, except for nonfiction, which she had enough of in school.
After growing up in Osage and graduating from high school, Heimer began a 37-year career as library director.
Since 2011, Sydney Heimer has been director, certified by the state, of the Osage Public Library. Before that, she was director at the Stacyville library. Heimer feels fortunate to be a librarian. This year, she hopes to get back to regular hours.
“I have the best staff ever,” Heimer said. “Especially this past year. They’ve all pitched in and done what they could.”
Members of her staff include Lu Ann Cockrum, who works the desk and does book processing; Ann Adams, who has been around since before the new building was completed in 1995, and who does book club and cataloguing; and Barbara Kaltwasser, who works the front desk and assists with children’s programming.
Working the front desk, Curt Younker has the most unique resume – retired county sheriff.
There are also three high school helpers.
“One of my students who works here is quite the artist,” Heimer said of Raven Cornwell. “The windows are filled with her art.”
Greeting visitors at the front door, a sign designed by Cornwell reads, “Welcome Back! The books missed you.”
Foot traffic is still slow since they reopened, but it is picking up momentum. The furniture is back. Books are quarantined overnight. The library has entertainment scheduled for the summer program, but those events will take place outside. Some will be at Osage City Park, some at the 4-H building.
These events are aimed at children, because they are still the linchpin.
“If you can get the kids in here, and their parents while they’re young, they’ll come back,” Heimer said.
In April, Sharper and the library hosted school tours, drawing children back in. It was first through fourth grade, coordinated with Osage High School Media Specialist Kelley Molitor. They passed out prizes, showed them where everything is and told them to return. They did not get to do that last year.
Masked, the children wandered in.
For over a year, Heimer said it was like being an empty-nester.
“From my office, I could hear the kids out there talking and laughing,” she said of the absence created by a pandemic.
Now, Mark Twain is where he should be. Without customers, the books are in their correct alcoves, which is especially odd for a children’s section. From youth to old age, the size of the print is cyclical – both young children and the elderly often read larger fonts. However, the latter are better organized.
“We just try to get the author in the same area,” Heimer said. “You just cannot keep them alphabetized.”
With children, it is an exercise in futility.
In the meantime, the library fixed things that needed fixed, repaired the walls, including the one with local published authors. There are empty tables where puzzles normally sit, but the chairs are back.
The summer program will be, “Reading colors your world.”
Eventually the library will provide more information on upcoming events. Drive-up services on the east side of the building are still available. For more information or to request materials, call 641-732-3323 or visit the website at https://www.osage.lib.ia.us/.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.