Laughter of children returns to library

Though separated from the little ones by glass, last December, Santa Claus still made an appearance.

The older, quieter crowd has helped keep staff busy. They compose wish lists for the library to fill. Many adults ask for five books based on authors and genre, and then they wait. One of Heimer’s favorite things is selecting books based on these lists.

Heimer describes days when orders come in as Christmas all over again.

When she is not reading them, she is talking about books. She likes all genres, except for nonfiction, which she had enough of in school.

After growing up in Osage and graduating from high school, Heimer began a 37-year career as library director.

Since 2011, Sydney Heimer has been director, certified by the state, of the Osage Public Library. Before that, she was director at the Stacyville library. Heimer feels fortunate to be a librarian. This year, she hopes to get back to regular hours.

“I have the best staff ever,” Heimer said. “Especially this past year. They’ve all pitched in and done what they could.”