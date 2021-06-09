 Skip to main content
Laughter coming to Limestone Brewers
Laughter coming to Limestone Brewers

On June 26, Limestone Brewers will host comedian Dan Bublitz Jr.’s “Dan on the Run” comedy tour.

Dan Bublitz Jr.

Along with Bublitz Jr. as headlining act, the show features Tom Chillstrom. According to a release, the show is a fundraiser for the splash pad and inclusive playground equipment in the Osage City Park. The show is $10 at the door and doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Bublitz Jr is a comedian based in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He filmed a Dry Bar Comedy special last October, and he has been a part of several comedy festivals, including Gilda’s Laughfest and the World Series of Comedy.

According to the release, the “Dan on the Run” comedy tour is Bublitz’s multi-state summer tour to prepare for his first comedy album, Strangers in My Basement, which Bublitz will be recording in his basement at the end of August.

For more about Bublitz Jr. and his tour, visit www.danbublitz.com.

