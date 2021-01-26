Late game offensive outburst powers Osage boys past North Butler

Sometimes, a bounce-back win means everything to a struggling basketball team.

For the Osage boys, Tuesday night was sweet, as the team stormed back from a six-point third quarter deficit to snag a 54-38 win over North Butler. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Green Devils.

Things started off well for Osage, as an eight-point first quarter from senior Eric Bobinet helped the Green Devils to a 15-9 lead. But in the second quarter, the Bearcats offense erupted, and outscored Osage by a 12-5 margin. At halftime, North Butler led by a 21-20 score.

The game continued to swing North Butler’s way well into the third quarter. The Bearcats scored eight of the first 11 points of the half, and with 3:16 left in the frame, led Osage, 29-23.

After a two-point basket from Osage junior Ben Miller, things fell apart for the Bearcats, as the Green Devils scored 17 unanswered points to take a 40-29 lead. Osage outscored North Butler in the fourth quarter, 18-11, and secured the team’s 11th victory of the season.

