Late game offensive outburst powers Osage boys past North Butler

Sometimes, a bounce-back win means everything to a struggling basketball team.
For the Osage boys, Tuesday night was sweet, as the team stormed back from a six-point third quarter deficit to snag a 54-38 win over North Butler. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Green Devils.
Things started off well for Osage, as an eight-point first quarter from senior Eric Bobinet helped the Green Devils to a 15-9 lead. But in the second quarter, the Bearcats offense erupted, and outscored Osage by a 12-5 margin. At halftime, North Butler led by a 21-20 score.
The game continued to swing North Butler’s way well into the third quarter. The Bearcats scored eight of the first 11 points of the half, and with 3:16 left in the frame, led Osage, 29-23.
After a two-point basket from Osage junior Ben Miller, things fell apart for the Bearcats, as the Green Devils scored 17 unanswered points to take a 40-29 lead. Osage outscored North Butler in the fourth quarter, 18-11, and secured the team’s 11th victory of the season.
Bobinet led the way on offense for Osage, with 21 points, including a booming fourth-quarter dunk that caused the home crowd, and Green Devils’ bench, to erupt in jubilation. Junior Ben Miller managed 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while junior Nathan Havel nearly had a double-double, with nine points and 10 rebounds. Bobinet pulled in seven boards on the night.
North Butler’s Corbin Lewis had 10 points, with a pair of 3-pointers, while senior Sage Kaleb scored a team-high 13.
The Green Devils have played 12 games since the start of January, and after a 20-point loss on Monday to Charles City, Osage head coach Mike Brahn was pleased to see his team answer the bell in the second half against the Bearcats.
“We’ve been through a real wringer of a schedule to start January here, played a ton of games,” Brahn said. “We were coming off a tough one with Charles City last night, a real athletic team that ran us up and down. Just getting those legs back underneath us tonight. We kind of regrouped at halftime there, and talked about how we wanted to set the tone for this final six game stretch of the season here.”
Osage will play on Friday, at Nashua-Plainfield. With a 9-3 conference record, the Green Devils are third in the Top of Iowa East standings.
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler - Knudsen
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler - Oberfoell
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler -Bobinet
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-2.jpg
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-3.jpg
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-4.jpg
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-5.jpg
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-6.jpg
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-7.jpg
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-8.jpg
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-9.jpg
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-10.jpg
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-12.jpg
Osage boys basketball vs North Butler 01-26-21-13.jpg
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.