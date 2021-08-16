Last kayak program of the summer

The last kayak and paddleboard program of the summer will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2. The public is invited to explore the beauty of Mitchell County's rivers with Mitchell County Conservation Board’s Andy Taets.

All equipment is provided, along with some basic paddling instructions. Each float has a maximum participant number of eight, but others are welcome to join if they have their own equipment. All floats will take place in Mitchell County and the location information will be provided closer to the date of your chosen float.