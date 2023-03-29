Plans for an estimated $1.6 to $2.5 million large-scale concrete paving project on 220th Street from Hill Avenue to Iowa Avenue in the Britt area are in limbo. No consensus was reached by landowners along the mile-long stretch during a March 27 public hearing of the county board of supervisors in Garner.

The hearing pertained to secondary road assessments for a paved road surface improvement project there. Adjacent landowners previously petitioned the county for the establishment of a secondary road assessment district. However, individual assessments were higher than some property owners anticipated and multiple landowners or their representatives along the road voiced concerns about how much the project might benefit their parcels.

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis explained to landowners that they were not yet obligated to proceed with the project and related assessments. He said the hearing was an opportunity to determine if the project should move forward at this time. High-volume overall and truck traffic have made the cost of upgrading the gravel road to a hard surface feasible. Purvis said the county looks at the costs of maintenance and repair of the existing road over time when evaluating such projects.

Purvis and Assistant to the Engineer Shaun Hackman conducted a site review of 220th Street in late October 2022. Past traffic counts have been about 140 vehicles per day traveling on the stretch of road, which entails a 90-foot wide right of way.

Proposed was high-end $2.5 million overall project of paving and drainage improvements with a 50-year design life and street assessments based upon the tax value of adjacent properties. Purvis said the cost of paving could be reduced by shortening the stretch of road by about 1,000 feet, reducing a paving estimate of $1.68 million to about $1.5 million by going from concrete to asphalt. He suggested that going from nine-inch to 8-inch HMA thickness would not provide substantive costs savings.

“That little bit of extra money, it’s always better to pay a little more to do a 50-year life. The cost estimate is the maximum amount that landowners pay,” said Purvis of a projected 50/50 cost sharing between the county and landowners. “We errored on the side of caution to ensure the secondary roads department is not eating extra cost.”

Doug Verbrugge of Britt said his total cost obligation was initially projected at $70,000, but could now be $150,000 to $200,000.

“I don’t know how much you think this is going to be (with additional cost-saving measures), but cheapening it up isn’t going to save us a bunch of money,” Verbrugge said. “I wish we could get something proposed to go around the City of Britt with the trucks.”

“I think maybe we could even table this thing,” Verbrugge continued. “We talked about asphalt prices coming down. Maybe we wait a year. Is there any chance to bypass Britt someday?”

Supervisor Jerry Tlach agreed that asphalt prices could continue to decrease and responded to the long-term proposal for routing truck traffic around Britt.

“It’s finding the money to do it,” said Tlach, ascertaining an estimate of $2 million per mile from Purvis. “That’s the hard part, finding that money.”

“I figured we were going to be tabling this, if we are going to take our time to review everything,” said Purvis, who noted it is the highest trafficked gravel road in the county that brings with it high maintenance. He also said there is not currently much funding available to the county or landowners in regard to such projects.

In the end, the parties agreed to table it, but meet again at 11 a.m. on July 17. Purvis and landowners will continue to research options. One of them suggested it would be good for the county to determine if the project would enhance the value of individual impacted properties enough to compensate for assessments.

“Talk to neighbors and come up with a solution,” Tlach said. “That’s probably what it’s going to take.”

Following a public hearing on the county’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget, supervisors approved three related resolutions.

One resolution approved compensation board salary increase recommendations for elected officials for fiscal year 2023-24 as follows: Auditor $5,000 plus 7% to $86,325; County Attorney 7% to $129,470; Recorder 7% to $79,211; Sheriff 7% to $117,700; Supervisors 7% to $42,507; and Treasurer 7% to $79,873.

A second resolution approved the county’s 2023-24 budget of expenditures and revenues that was published in the official county newspapers. It listed the tax rate for urban areas at $3.72 and it is $6.32 for rural areas, per $1,000 taxable valuation. Taxes levied on property was set at $6.03 million, which is slightly less than the $6.06 million in the re-estimated 2022-23 budget. Revenue to be collected from rural-only levies was just over $2 million.

Some of the largest percentage expenditure increases in the budget were for public safety and legal services at $2.8 million and government services to residents at $751,899.

The third resolution declared committed funds for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget. It includes $410,000 from the general basic fund for maintenance, repairs, and improvements of the county courthouse and courthouse security. A breakdown of those committed monies includes $400,000 for 1-3 years of maintenance, repairs, and improvement for the courthouse as well as 1-2 years of courthouse security.

One courthouse improvement project is a new vestibule entrance addition on the east side, which Purvis said had footings poured on March 24 and is proceeding. Purvis also reported that Crane Avenue, from 290th to 310th Streets, was the lone remaining road closure from a slew of gravel road issues this late winter and early spring.

In other business, supervisors approved two pay estimates already approved in claims and paid on Jan. 16 for HVAC system upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems. They also approved a third pay estimate of $36,930 and fourth pay estimate of $36,169 for the HVAC system upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems.

Finally, Tyler Conley presented the engineer’s report for the drainage district 151, lateral 1 open ditch right-of-way project with supervisors setting a 9:30 a.m. May 8 public hearing on the matter.

“Because the ditch was long, it required additional right of way,” said Conley, noting that two land parcels had adjusted ditch right of way and recommending the hearing. “This just clears up any loose ends for this project.”