Large group of Forest City speech students prepare for 2022 competitions

Forest City large group speech students are preparing for District Large Group Speech contest to be held on Jan. 22.
Eighteen groups and 39 students are scheduled to participate in District. Students who receive a Division I rating will advance to State Large Group competition on Feb. 5 in Decorah.
There are 35 students who are also interested in individual speech contests. The 2022 schedule includes:
- Jan. 22 District Large Group Speech - Hampton Dumont,
- Feb. 3 Large Group Speech Night,
- Feb. 5 State Large Group Speech - Decorah,
- Feb. 12 Top of Iowa Conference - to be announced,
- Feb. 19 All-State Large Group Speech - Iowa State University,
- Feb. 21 Pre-District Speech Contest,
- Feb. 26 District Individual Speech - Forest City,
- March 12 State Individual Speech - Clear Lake,
- March 28 All-State Individual Speech - University of Northern Iowa.