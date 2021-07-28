Large donations, grants sustain Food Bank of Iowa local partners in pandemic

Iowans needing food in the Food Bank of Iowa northwest region are benefitting because Food Bank of Iowa serves Lake Mills, where a Larson Manufacturing factory operates.
Earlier this year, longtime Larson Manufacturing president and CEO, Dale Larson, donated $30 million to Feeding America. Funds were distributed to several Feeding America food banks, including Food Bank of Iowa, because of the local Larson Manufacturing plant.
Food Bank of Iowa is utilizing the funds to get staff back on the road to complete essential work. Due to Larson’s generosity, Food Bank of Iowa has taken possession of three 2021 Hyundai Kona vehicles for transporting food to the region.
According to officials, these small SUVs will allow Food Bank of Iowa employees to efficiently and cost-effectively support the success of food pantries, schools and meal sites that feed Iowa neighbors in need. To get much-needed nutrition to 375,000 Iowans across 55 Iowa counties, Food Bank of Iowa partners with community-based organizations.
Michelle Book, president and CEO, said Food Bank of Iowa is one of about 200 Feeding America food banks in the United States.
“Think of a food bank as a wholesaler,” Book said. “It houses so much free USDA commodity food and keeps it all safe.”
Food Bank of Iowa maintains a 55,000 square foot warehouse distribution center in Des Moines and another 35,000 square foot distribution center in Ottumwa. Book said the vehicle purchases have not depleted funds stemming from the food bank’s portion of the Larson donation.
She said the Food Bank of Iowa is also exploring a possible satellite facility in the northwest corner of its service area to improve service. In addition, Food Bank of Iowa is looking to buy a semi-tractor truck with large trailer, but lead times may be more than a year out, especially with current equipment supply chain restraints.
Staff loads and unloads food truck deliveries to local food pantries twice a month, including canned, boxed, frozen, and refrigerated items as well as breads, fresh fruits, and vegetables.
“The local pantries hand it all to food insecure neighbors,” Book said. “We cannot feed food insecure Iowans without our partners.”
She cited a backpack program that’s working well at North Iowa Elementary School in Winnebago County.
“We know that overall in Iowa, 42 percent of kids are food insecure,” she said. “Twenty percent have nothing at home. This serves chronically hungry children over the weekend with free and reduced breakfast and lunch.”
Des Moines volunteers pack bags and work with local school administration officials in Winnebago and Hancock Counties. They rely on school administrators, counselors, and nurses to identify those in need across the food bank’s 55-county area.
On Fridays, a bag is tucked into the backpacks of children in need. Included are food items such as canned goods, granola, and fruit. Book said it is only a start because wherever there is a hungry child, there is probably also a hungry sibling or guardian.
Book also cited the importance of the food pantries at Lake Mills High School and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, which Food Bank of Iowa helps by ensuring they have sufficient shelving, freezers, and refrigerators in addition to providing food.
“All of our pantries are required to meet critical food safety standards,” Book said. “Food can’t sit on the floor and meat must be frozen and dairy and eggs cold at all times. If panties are not accessible, we can build in grants and regional partnership coordinators can help remove obstacles.”
She said USDA typically provides more than half of the food provided to community members in need. Food pantry clients become USDA food eligible under the Emergency Food Assistance Program, based on income guidelines.
“If people aren’t eligible for USDA food, most pantries have other things on the shelf that they can provide to help those folks,” Book said. “We provide information on how to sign up for SNAP benefits and maximum benefits to all people who are eligible. Most are working and have shelter, many are coming back every month, some are disabled and Veterans, repeats, and some come in and out of the system. They all need the help.”
She said many small-town Iowans don’t have means of transportation, so Food Bank of Iowa partners need help and resources to help meet the needs of clients. She suggested that persons without transportation to pick up needed food from a local pantry, call the food pantry to make arrangements. They may also go to the Food Bank of Iowa website, www.foodbankiowa.org, and click on the “Get Help” button. She said there is also a “Give Help” button for those who are able to help provide food security to those in need.
Efficiency is crucial as food prices rise and supplies tighten.
“We continue to be impacted in the food supply by climate change,” Book said. “Iowa needs to do more to produce its own vegetables and fruits."
Even with challenges of drought, supply chains and COVID-19 challenges, and rising prices, Book estimated, based on revenues and support, that food security in the Food Bank of Iowa territory is well-maintained for years to come.
“God’s Pantry in Hancock County is a big food pantry,” she said. “They move a lot of food, probably over 60 percent of what goes to all of Hancock County.”
Winnebago County Food Bank of Iowa partners include: North Iowa Elementary School (Backpack program), Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, Lake Mills Food Shelf, Neighborhood Food Bank in Forest City, Our Savior's Food Pantry in Leland, and Lake Mills Elementary School Pantry.
Hancock County Food Bank of Iowa partners include: Garner Hayfield Elementary School (Backpack program), West Hancock Elementary School (Backpack program), Britt Area Food Bank Agency, God's Pantry, and Garner Mobile Pantry.
According to Strategic America communications specialist Anna VanWaardhuizen, three Winnebago County partner pantries in Winnebago County received grants in April totaling $35,437. The grants in Winnebago County went to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Mills Food Shelf, and Our Saviors Food Pantry. This helped them meet increased need due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was made possible by CARES Act funding that was administered by the Iowa Food Bank Association. These funds are helping the local pantries purchase and distribute food to the local communities they serve.
In July, Immanuel Lutheran Church and Lake Mills Food Shelf received additional CARES Act funding totaling $7,863 from the Iowa Food Bank Association. This was from the second and final round of the grant process. In Hancock County, God’s Pantry received a total of $21,773 in CARES Act funding support.
The COVID relief partner agency grants provided $5,417,464 of relief funding to smaller frontline hunger-fighting organizations affiliated with Iowa’s six Feeding America food banks, one of which is Food Bank of Iowa. According to Feeding America, food insecurity in Iowa increased 50 percent during the first three months of the COVID Pandemic.
