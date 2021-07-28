Large donations, grants sustain Food Bank of Iowa local partners in pandemic

Book also cited the importance of the food pantries at Lake Mills High School and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, which Food Bank of Iowa helps by ensuring they have sufficient shelving, freezers, and refrigerators in addition to providing food.

“All of our pantries are required to meet critical food safety standards,” Book said. “Food can’t sit on the floor and meat must be frozen and dairy and eggs cold at all times. If panties are not accessible, we can build in grants and regional partnership coordinators can help remove obstacles.”

She said USDA typically provides more than half of the food provided to community members in need. Food pantry clients become USDA food eligible under the Emergency Food Assistance Program, based on income guidelines.

“If people aren’t eligible for USDA food, most pantries have other things on the shelf that they can provide to help those folks,” Book said. “We provide information on how to sign up for SNAP benefits and maximum benefits to all people who are eligible. Most are working and have shelter, many are coming back every month, some are disabled and Veterans, repeats, and some come in and out of the system. They all need the help.”